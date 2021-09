This car collided with another on the corner of Ridgway and Wilson St just before 2.30pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three crashes across the course of Thursday kept Whanganui emergency services well-occupied.

The first crash happened around 8.45am on the corner of Parkes Ave and Ngapuhi St when two cars collided.

The second crash was on Somme Parade at around 1.30pm.

Lastly, there was another minor car crash on the corner of Ridgway and Wilson Sts just before 2.30pm.

Police, fire and ambulance attended to the crashes.