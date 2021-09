Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services have been called to a fire at the Spice Guru restaurant in Whanganui's Victoria Ave.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the scene around 2.35pm on Wednesday.

Photo / Bevan Conley

Police Sergeant Colin Wright said the fire was in the kitchen and Fire and Emergency crews were investigating.

Victoria Ave is blocked between Taupō Quay and Ridgway St.

More to come.