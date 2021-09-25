Numerous crews required at Bulls industrial fire

Numerous crews from across the Rangitīkei District were needed early Saturday morning after a large fire broke out in Bulls.

Emergency services were alerted to the industrial building on Watson St just before 3.30am.

Crews from Bulls and Marton responded first, with the building fully involved in fire on arrival.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mike Wanoa said they raised the alarm response, with eight crews on the scene at its height.

Crews extinguished the majority of the fire by 4.30am, with firefighters staying behind to dampen down hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators were on site on Saturday, with a cause yet to be determined.