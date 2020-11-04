Whanganui organisations receive thousands in NZCT grants

Alan Kenny, manager of the Whanganui Community Sports Centre, said the NZCT grant was "very significant" for the organisation. Photo / File

Community groups and organisations across the Whanganui/Manawatu region received more than $170,000 worth of grants in October from the profits of gambling.

All of the net proceeds from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) machines are distributed to community organisations across the country, focusing on charitable, philanthropic, cultural or sporting causes.

In October, multiple Whanganui organisations were awarded with grants, including Hospice Whanganui.

Hospice Whanganui CEO Davene Vroon said the $20,000 grant will make a huge difference to the organisation.

"The difference these grants make to us are profoundly significant. I can't really overstate it."

Vroon says the grant will go towards the salary of one of the hospice's three doctors, enabling the hospice to provide specialist medical care.

"That is something that is absolutely critical to us being able to provide a quality ongoing service to patients at the end of life."

NZCT spokeswoman Tanya Piejus said the trust has awarded the hospice thousands of dollars to support staff salaries over previous years.

"Approximately 50 per cent of NZCT's grants go towards salary support because we know how hard it is for charitable organisations to find reliable and consistent funding streams to pay staff," she said.

"We're a long-time supporter of Hospice Whanganui."

Also awarded a grant was the Whanganui Community Sports Centre, another frequent recipient of NZCT funding.

The group received $10,000 to fund the re-dress of the Springvale stadium floor.

Manager Alan Kenny said the funding was "very significant" for the organisation.

"Our floors are our biggest asset. It allows us to attract tournaments from around the country," Kenny said.

"For us the impact on the community is quite huge. We've attracted big tournaments to the city, so the impact on the community economically is huge.

"We take our hat off to the trust. They've saved us a hell of a lot of money going forward."

Full list of Whanganui NZCT grant recipients

Hospice Whanganui - $20,000 for staff salaries.

Mosston Primary School - $9999 for a safety surface.

Rivercity Squash Club - $10,000 to repair and resurface carpark.

Whanganui Community Sports Centre - $10,000 to re-dress flooring.