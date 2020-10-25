Website of the Year

Rob Rattenbury: What will middle America do if Trump loses election?

The USA presidential election is now the biggest show in town, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / 123RF

Rob Rattenbury
Rob Rattenbury is retired and lives in Whanganui. He recently published a book about his years with the police.

OPINION

With the New Zealand general election now done and dusted for the next three years it is time to glance further afield to the biggest show in town this year, the American general election.

