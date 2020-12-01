Whanganui news in brief: New rules in pipeline for whitebaiting

Whitebait season could have new rules next year. Photo / file

New whitebait rules

Whitebait season could have new rules next year, following extensive consultation by the Conservation Department (DOC). The Conservation Minister is expected to put new rules in place before the 2021 season. They could include catch limits and licences for fishers, Forest & Bird freshwater advocate Annabeth Cohen says.

Waipipi turbines

Sixteen turbines are now operating at Waipipi Wind Farm, between Waverley and Patea, with the remaining 15 being commissioned. Other work at the site includes replacing topsoil and planting the banks of the Waipipi Stream. The average wind speed at the height of the turbine hubs is 33kph, and each turbine blade weighs 18 tonnes.

Pedestrian hit

A 40-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Purnell St around 9.15pm on Monday. A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene. The man is now in a stable condition in the hospital's surgical ward.

Tree causes injury

A person is in a serious condition after a tree fell on their vehicle in Taumarunui around 9am on Tuesday. Fire and Emergency New Zealand released the person, who was trapped by their legs, from the vehicle. A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a helicopter were sent to the scene, with the person being transported to Taumarunui Hospital via ambulance.

Vehicle down bank

A driver escaped with minor injuries after their vehicle rolled down a bank in Taihape on Monday evening. Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Rauma Rd around 9pm.

