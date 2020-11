The crash occured around 9.15pm last night. Photo / Bevan Conley

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Purnell St in Whanganui just after 9.15pm.

A St Johns spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene, taking one person to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

The 40-year-old man is now in a stable condition in the hospitals surgical ward.