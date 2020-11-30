Whanganui news in brief: Flooding stops opera cast in their tracks, organisers apologise for no-show

Live kickboxing and Muay Thai will be returning to Springvale Stadium next month as part of Night of the Assassins 5. Photo / file

Light opera no-show

The cast of Trial by Jury - an Operatic Vision by Cynthia Fortitude didn't arrive for their 5pm performance at Prince Edward Auditorium at Whanganui Collegiate on Sunday. Flooding in Plimmerton stopped the cast in its tracks. The Wellington Light Opera apologised to fans. The show is on in Palmerston North on Sunday. See welllingtonlightopera.nz for details.

Live kickboxing

Live kickboxing and Muay Thai will be returning to Springvale Stadium next month as part of Night of the Assassins 5. The event is organised by Whanganui's Assassins Muay Thai gym and will be headlined by a NZMF (New Zealand Muaythai Federation) Light Heavyweight title fight between Swade Wallace of Whanganui and Sam Parkes of Gisborne). The night begins at 5pm on December 12. Presale tickets are $30, doors sales are $40.

Quake shakes city

Whanganui residents were woken yesterday morning by a small earthquake. More than 1300 people reported feeling the 4.6 magnitude quake, centred about 45 kilometres east of Stratford inside the Whanganui National Park. The quake occurred at 6.12am and was widely felt as far south as Wellington.

Have dinner together

The Multicultural Council of Rangitikei/Whanganui is holding a pot luck dinner at 6.30pm-9pm on Thursday, December 3, at Community House, Ridgway St. The event is open to the public. Please bring food to share. There will be a guest speaker.

Remember loved ones The Compassionate Friends Bereaved Parents Grief Support Group invites people to place Christmas tree decorations, wind chimes or mementos in the children's area and at the baby loss memorial wall at Aramoho Cemetery. The group will meet there at midday on Saturday to remember loved ones. Bring an item for the tree plus flowers or fresh petals.

