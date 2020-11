The quake was felt widely across the bottom of the North Island. Photo / Geonet

Whanganui residents were woken this morning when a small earthquake struck near the area.

More than 1300 people reported feeling the 4.6 magnitude quake, centred about 45 kilometres east of Stratford inside the Whanganui National Park.

M4.4 quake causing weak shaking near Stratford https://t.co/2DYpXbVfyI — GeoNet (@geonet) November 29, 2020

The quake occurred at 6.12am on Monday and was widely felt as far south as Wellington.

#eqnz long wobbly one in Wellington — Lynn Grieveson (@LynnGrieveson) November 29, 2020

According to the Geonet map, the quake was felt by very few in Stratford itself.

GNS Science has been contacted for comment.