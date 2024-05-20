The New Zealand Defence Force responded to a request for assistance from New Zealand Police on Landguard Rd in Whanganui.

A piece of ordnance found on Landguard Road in Whanganui has been disposed of after the area was evacuated.

Police responded to a report of a piece of ordnance around 5.43pm on Sunday.

“It appears to be an artillery casing,” a spokeswoman said.

The area was evacuated, and the road was closed while staff assessed the item.

Around 6.30pm, cordons were lifted as the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) explosive ordnance disposal team established the item did not pose a threat.

“The item was removed from the area and is due to be disposed of safely.

“There was no risk to the public as the item was identified to be a drill round by the explosive ordnance disposal team.”

An NZDF spokesman said the explosive ordnance disposal team responded to a request for assistance from New Zealand Police on Landguard Road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the scene at 5.48pm on Sunday evening.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.