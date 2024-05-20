Carl Bates MP impressed at Whanganui Creative Space

Brydee Rood (art tutor), Peter Connell, Linda Keith (Whanganui Creative Space secretary), Jake Montgomerie, MP Carl Bates and Sarah Sharrock.

Visiting Whanganui Creative Space studio on Monday, May 20, was Whanganui MP Carl Bates, who mingled with the students and inspected their artwork.

The studio is a community arts space open three days a week (Mondays - Wednesdays), anyone can come and do art, whatever they prefer. It’s completely free, including materials and tuition.

It was opened in 2010 and is attended by school groups and people who are not working, of all ages. It is open from 10am - 2pm - open during school holidays but is closed for four weeks in January.

On the day, students from Arahunga Special School indulged in their artistic skills. There is always an art tutor and assistant on duty.

Whanganui Creative Space is run by a board of trustees made up of volunteers, with all the finance coming from a grant.

“The studio has been located in the Dublin St hall for five years but we will need to move out by the end of September,” said Whanganui Creative Space secretary Linda Keith.” The board is trying to find a similar place with a budget of $250 per week.

“It’s wonderful to be here and to see the wonderful art the students and all who are involved are doing, it’s great,” said Bates. “To see students from Arahunga Special School is gratifying. There will be significant increases in disability funding as part of the Budget.

“It’s a reminder of how important it is that we support everyone in our community and spend money wisely.

“I have an interest in art, it’s always great to see a variety of different sorts of art. This morning I’ve seen birthday cards being made, animated drawings and abstract art,” he said.



