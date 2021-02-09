Whanganui news in brief: Gallery upgrade, concert in park, youth council and more

Whanganui's Sarjeant on the Quay will be closed from Monday, February 15, for building maintenance.

Gallery upgrade

The exhibition space at Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, will be closed from Monday, February 15, for building maintenance. The shop and staff offices will remain open. The exhibition area will reopen at 6.30pm on Friday, February 19, for the opening of the 2021 Pattillo Project exhibition, Tracy Byatt's An Impossible Bouquet. Submission day for the 2021 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is Tuesday, February 23.

Real estate branch

Real estate firm Arizto, founded by Auckland-based Pernell Callaghan, has launched a branch in Whanganui with local agents Talia Annear, Heather Kubiak, Rochelle Burton and Felicity Temple. The real estate/technology company says its point of difference is that it charges a fixed fee of $10,000 plus GST and provides marketing at no cost. Its software developers, marketing team and administration are based in the East Tamaki head office.

Youth council

Applications to be part of the Rangitikei Youth Council for 2021 close on Friday, February 12. People aged 13 to 24 years who are affiliated to the district are eligible to apply to represent Rangitikei rangatahi. Go to www.rangitikei.govt.nz to apply.

Concert in park

Concerts in the Park, featuring The Warratahs and local musician Mitch Careswell, is on at King Edward Park in Hawera on Sunday, February 14. The free family event starts at 4.30pm. There will be food vendors on site or people can bring a picnic. The event has been organised by South Taranaki District Council.

News with app

Our free app lets you carry the news with you.

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.