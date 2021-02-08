Cricket: Wanganui United book place in the Coastal Challenge final

Property Brokers Wanganui United on their way to victory in the Coastal Challenge Cup cricket semi-final against Levin Old Boys. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Property Brokers Wanganui United have booked their place in the Coastal Challenge final with an excellent team display in their semi final vs Levin Old Boys on Tasman Tanning Victoria Park no 1.

Levin Old Boys boast an impressive record in this tournament so the victory was well earnt.

Levin Old Boys won the toss and decided to insert Property Brokers United.

Joel Clark went early and veteran Andrew Penn followed soon after to leave the home side at 11/2 in the 7th over.

Rep skipper Max Carroll arrived and looked in great form when stroking four beautiful boundaries in one over to give the innings some much needed momentum. However, he was unlucky to play onto his stumps and United were in trouble at 39/3.

Gerard Hobbs and Matt Simes then shared an important partnership of 83 in 19 overs.

Hobbs was eventually dismissed for 60 and when Brendon Walker fell at 133/5 in the 35th over the innings was teetering.

Chris Sharrock arrived and continued his sublime form in scoring an effortless 49 off just 31 balls.

Matt Simes supported him by cleverly anchoring the inning with his 60 off 98 balls.

United were eventually bowled out for 224 in the last over. Levin opening bowler Fraser Bart took 3-23 off 8 overs and Xitij Sakhalkar took 3-37 off his 10 overs.

The Levin side contained a number of dangerous top order players so restricting boundaries on the lightning fast outfield was vital.

Gerard Lock defends. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The United bowlers were accurate and they were backed up by smart catching and fielding.

As a result, wickets fell regularly and at 125/8 a comprehensive home side victory wasn't far away.

However, an excellent 64 run partnership between Daeman Kennet and Xitij Sakhalkar had the Whanganui supporters nervous as they cheered on from the Victoria Park pavilion.

When the final two wickets were taken the visiting side had been bowled out for 197 in the 45th over.

A Property Brokers United victory by 27 runs in a good quality semi-final.

United's Simon Badger bowled superbly to take 2/23 off 9 overs and he was well supported by fellow seamer John Beale with 3-28.

Leg spinner Robbie Power continued his great form with the ball taking 2-28 with his well flighted leg spinners.

Wanganui United now travel to Paraparaumu for the final on Saturday 20 February where they hope to finally win their first Coastal Challenge trophy.

Gerard Lock likes this one ... boundary time perhaps or a quick single? Photo / Lewis Gardner

This weekend the Riverview Motel Wanganui men's rep side play Horowhenua-Kapiti in Levin in their final Furlong trophy match of the season.

The side will be keen to continue with their improvements after their excellent first innings victory in New Plymouth against Taranaki.