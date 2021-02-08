Whanganui news in brief: Swim warning lifted, rat baiting begins

Rat bait to be laid at Virginia Lake from today. Photo / file

Ramp warning lifted

The health warning for the Pātea boat ramp has been lifted, South Taranaki District Council says. Testing by the Taranaki Regional Council has found that levels of E. coli have returned to normal and the warning signs have been removed.

Rat baiting begins

Whanganui District Council says rat baiting will take place at Rotokawau Virginia Lake from Tuesday, February 9, until Thursday, April 1. The rat bait Pestoff will be laid in approved bait stations at the Great North Rd end of the lake and signs will be in place throughout the operation. The bait stations will be removed before the Easter public holidays.

Vegetation fire out

A Whanganui Fire and Emergency NZ crew were called to a vegetation fire in Mosston Rd just before 10am on Saturday, February 6. Wind had come up and reignited a fire lit the previous day, senior station officer Jes Sorensen said. Trees were set alight and an area of 20m by 30m burned before the crew could put it out.

Art exhibit extension

Quay Art - Wanganui's exhibition "Art for All" at Whanganui Arts - at the Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, has been extended until 3pm on Wednesday, February 10. Art works are for sale and there is also the opportunity to have a portrait sketched for $10 by member artist Rob Davies. The gallery opens at 10am.

Asbestos removed

Removal of asbestos from the Marton Memorial Hall has been completed and the building was able to be used for the the Rangitikei Shearing Sports North Island Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the weekend. Other upgrade work to the hall will now be completed. Last year the Government's Provincial Growth Fund granted $500,000 towards improvements to the hall's fire safety systems and lighting and for asbestos removal.

