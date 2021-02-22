Whanganui news in brief: Car rolls in Shakespeare Rd

Photo / File

Police are investigating after a car was found rolled in Shakespeare Rd at 1.30am on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the vehicle was found unattended. Further inquiries are being made to establish what occurred.

Sludge capacity

The storage current capacity for dried sewage sludge at the Whanganui Wastewater Treatment Plant will last another two or three years, Whanganui District Council senior wastewater engineer Tony Hooper says.

The chromium content of the sludge, from Tasman Tanning's wastewater, is too high for the sludge to be safely applied to land.

When its chromium level lowers the sludge could be used to produce a saleable compost, Hooper said.

If it cannot be lowered the council could either dig another hole to store it or truck it to Hampton Downs Landfill in the Waikato, and which would be "by far the most expensive option".

Cash for rural sports

Applications for funding from the Sport New Zealand Rural Travel Fund are open until 5pm on Monday, March 15.

South Taranaki District Council funding administrator Jacinta Fitzgerald said applications to the fund can be made by rural sport club teams and rural school club teams whose members are aged 5 years to 18 years.

The fund provides financial assistance for transport to local sports competitions.

Further information and application forms are available at southtaranaki.com, from South Taranaki LibraryPlus venues or by emailing funding@stdc.govt.nz.

Sea Week of activities

The Conservation Department and other organisations are planning Whanganui activities for Sea Week, March 6-14.

They include stories and songs at Whanganui Regional Museum, a driftwood sculpture competition, the Coastal Restoration Trust conference, a movie and a clean-up at South Beach.