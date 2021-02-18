Two injured after milk tanker and car collide near Waitotara

Two people were injured after a crash near Waitotara yesterday. Photo / File

Two people were injured after a milk tanker and a car collided on State Highway 3 near Waitotara on Thursday.

Police said the crash occurred around 5.30pm on Thursday at the crossroads of Jackson Rd and Paetaia Rd, resulting in one blocked lane.

St John confirmed that two patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The road was under Stop/Go traffic management until around 7.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed on Friday morning that the occupants of both vehicles were not trapped in the collision.