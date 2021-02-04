Whanganui news in brief: Airlifted to hospital following crash

One person was flown to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries after a crash near Hunterville yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Crash on Ongo Rd

One person was flown to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries after a crash near Hunterville yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Ongo Rd, 13km from Hunterville, at about 5.30am.

One person was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the person was trapped and needed to be extracted.

Accused in court

A woman accused of murdering a former Whanganui man and burying him in the backyard of his north Christchurch home has appeared in court yesterday morning. Rena Joyce aka Maloney, 55, a kitchen hand, is charged with murdering Martin Orme Berry on December 29.

Police were alerted to the "location of the body"at a property on Main North Rd in Papanui two weeks later.

At the High Court in Christchurch yesterday, Maloney made a brief appearance from custody. Justice Cameron Mander remanded her in custody without plea until February 19. The family have said they are "devastated"by Berry's death.

Berry was farewelled in Whanganui last month, Stuff reported. Berry was born in New Zealand, moved to England and returned to Whanganui. He attended Tawhero, St George's and Whanganui Collegiate schools.

House fire

Two fire trucks attended a house fire in Whanganui yesterday. The Whanganui crew was alerted just before 6.30am to a fire in a roof on Carlton Avenue. The blaze was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

A fire investigator has been at the scene determining the cause.

Waitangi celebrations

Mokai Patea Waitangi Big Day Out is on from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, February 6, at Kokako St Hall in Taihape.

The event includes entertainment by Ruia and Ranea Aperahama, information on local services and health promotion, a bouncy castle and more.

Free kai, water and hot beverages will be available. The event is smoke, alcohol and drug-free.

