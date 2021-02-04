Community helps The Citadel pay it forward for Whanganui school kids

Citadel manager Tyme Marama Gould with owners Roxi Douglas and Malcolm Whitlock are passing on the generosity of their customers by supporting Whanganui families. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Citadel's Pay it Forward campaign has made the start of the school year a little easier for some families.

The Rangiora St cafe took $2300 worth of donations received from customers to purchase school uniform vouchers from Andersons and stationery vouchers from Office Products Depot to assist Whanganui families through Women's Refuge.

"We had $1300 in the Pay it Forward fund that our wonderful patrons have contributed to and $1000 that had been donated via the SOS Cafe website," owner Malcolm Whitlock said.

"The community supported us so well during the Covid-19 lockdown."

SOS Cafe (now named SOS Business) was launched by Whanganui-born businessman David Downs to help cafes stay afloat during the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

"There was the option for people to buy vouchers to cash in at their favourite cafe after lockdown or simply make a donation," Whitlock said.

"Thanks to the support of the Whanganui community, we were able to come back strong and that is why we're giving back now."

Whitlock contacted Whanganui Women's Refuge manager Yvonne Denny and presented her with the uniform and stationery vouchers to pass on to Whanganui families.

"Each family were given a $50 uniform voucher and $50 stationery voucher.

"It is a really difficult time of year for families that are struggling and I hope that other local businesses might be in a position to help out as well."