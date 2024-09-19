Advertisement
New kerbside service for South Taranaki

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Residents can opt to keep their old rubbish bins or have them collected. Photo / NZME

South Taranaki residents will have the option to keep their old rubbish bins after the introduction of a new kerbside service.

Alternatively, the old bins can be collected.

“All you need to do is put your old bins out on the kerbside at the same time as you bring your new bins in on your normal collection day on your first red week of the new system,” South Taranaki District Council solid waste officer Louise Campbell said.

The bins need to be empty to be picked up.

“The bins will be collected over the two red weeks in October, so there’s another opportunity if you miss the first round,” Campbell said.

For Eltham residents, the old bins must be placed out on the night of September 30 for pick-up the next day.

Head to the council website to find your first red week and when to leave your old bins for collection.


