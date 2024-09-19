A portable Powerco stand-alone power station. Image / Supplied

Power hubs will be installed up the Whanganui River to build electricity resilience.

Powerco developed the hybrid stand-alone power supply units (SAPS) after Cyclone Gabrielle, which left many rural communities without power for extended periods.

“It’s a combination between their needs and our analysis around where we think there’s more likely to be an outage of a significant period,” Powerco general manager of electricity Karen Frew said.

Powerco worked with Civil Defence and the National Emergency Management Agency to identify the communities in need of power support and used data from councils to pinpoint the communities at risk of landslides, flooding and other forestry hazards, along with the difficulty of power restoration in these events.

The power hubs use solar energy and diesel to charge a battery bank with an automatic switchover during a power outage.