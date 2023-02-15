Trees were brought down at Virginia Lake as a result of high winds on Tuesday night. Photo / Supplied

Trees were brought down at Virginia Lake as a result of high winds on Tuesday night. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui region’s clean-up following Cyclone Gabrielle continues.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 4 Parapara between Whanganui and Raetihi remains closed due to multiple slips and fallen trees.

Some local roads are currently closed with more issues discovered on Wednesday, Whanganui District Council said.

Mangamahu Rd remains closed due to slips and flooding and is currently inaccessible for roading clean-up crews due to the closure of SH4.

Kauarapaoa Rd, Creek Rd and Te Rimu Rd are closed.

Kauangaroa Rd at Reids Hill reopened after a large tree blocking the road at Reids Hill was cleared, and Rangitatau East Rd has also reopened.

The council says contractors will be clearing fallen trees around the district, including at Virginia Lake, and asked people to be cautious around worksites.

Following an emergency power outage in Taumarunui on Wednesday for repair work, The Lines Company (TLC) says there will be another power outage for Taumarunui from 10am Thursday.

Due to the damage sustained at the Ongarue substation, further repairs are required.

TLC expects to complete repairs and restore power around midday.

Powerco said at 4.30pm on Wednesday 188 customers in Whanganui were still without power, down from 783 on Wednesday morning. In Taranaki 1109 customers had no power and helicopters were used to help assess faults near Pātea and Motukawa. In Manawatū 331 customers had no power.