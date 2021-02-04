New lick of paint for Royal Wanganui Opera House

The Opera House was last painted in 2009. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Royal Wanganui Opera House is to get a facelift.

The exterior of the 120-year-old grand lady of Whanganui entertainment, located on St Hill St, will be painted, and maintenance carried out on the weatherboards.

The Opera House was last painted in 2009.

Project manager Lynda Hocquard said scaffolding will start going up on the outside of the building on Tuesday.

"The first part of the work will be fixing any exterior issues with the weatherboards, and after that the whole building will be painted.

"We hope to have it all finished by mid-April."

Hocquard said the Opera House would remain open throughout the work.

"The Opera House is a Whanganui icon and it's important that we look after it."

The full cost of repairs and painting is $140,000.