Whanganui Musicians Club hosts troubadour sensation

Paul Ubana Jones will play the Musicians Club on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Paul Ubana Jones was born in London to a Yorkshire mother and a Nigerian father. He was playing the guitar by the age of 11. Gaining a scholarship to attend music college, he studied guitar, cello and composition as he began to forge his own contemporary style, influenced by blues, rock, folk and jazz.

In 1980 Paul came to play in Switzerland and fell in love not just with the country but he also met his Swiss wife and moved to Zürich. It was here that his real musical career began. He quickly became fluent in Swiss German and he built up a busy touring schedule through folk clubs and other music venues in Switzerland. In the late '80s, Paul and his family moved to New Zealand.

Four decades as a solo performer, nine recorded albums, winner of three New Zealand music awards, Paul has shared the stage with the best - Taj Mahal, BB King, Norah Jones, Bob Dylan, Tuck and Patti, Crowded House and many others. He continues to perform throughout New Zealand and the rest of the world. With the pandemic raging overseas, he has organised another national tour, playing no fewer than 15 North Island towns this summer.

"An intimate soulful performer, an acoustic guitar sensation, Paul Ubana Jones is so much more than one man with a guitar. He is a conjurer of unique and original songs, rooted in primal Blues and Soul."

If you have never witnessed a Paul Ubana Jones performance, you can put that right by coming to the Musicians Club this Friday, January 22 at 8pm. Tickets $30 at the door.