Dane Whale (in blue) has joined surprise package team Marton this season.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The novelty is over now - there are two pure Tasman Tanning Premier teams fighting to make the playoffs as the second round of the competition gets under way on Saturday.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge in the month since the first Rangitīkei derby game in Premier in over 10 years, when Marton held off Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 10-7 at the pā.

Marton, under coach Shane Ratima and including Steelform Whanganui incumbent skipper Dane Whale, have been 2024′s surprise package, currently fourth with a 2-1-2 record after a succession of games being won and lost in the last minutes.

Rātana (1-4) have had a harder transition back to the top grade, but are well-aware that in a six-team competition, it just takes a couple of result reversals from the first round for them to secure a top-four slot to really magnify their 100th anniversary season.

But that has to start right from Saturday at Marton Park, of which Ratima is well aware.

“Rātana, we’re not taking them lightly - to tip up Taihape a few weeks ago and held Border to a lower total.

“I’m pretty happy with the way things are tracking, and one thing I’m confident about is: we’re going to get better.

“There’s no lack of belief, we just lack the trust in each other and the process at vital times.”

While Whale runs the plays, it is some of the unsung veterans who are working hard to keep things ticking over with a young squad of raw talent.

From the previous Premier era, lock Alex Mulipola commands respect.

“For a guy who went out and just levelled people on a week-by-week basis, he’s impressed me out of sight with his tackle height,” Ratima said.

Midfielder Lote Telea Lote loves having his home club back in Premier, as does his utility back brother Faleseu Talea Lote.

“I really see what they do - it’s not just play on the field, it’s the way they conduct themselves around the rest of the team.”

With his speed and strength, live-wire winger/halfback Dakuitoga Natuquata can’t stay out of the action.

“People hang off him at their peril - he’s been doing it all [of the] first round.”

Rātana would love to get back the final few minutes of their opening game in which they pounded Marton’s line but couldn’t break through.

“We had our moments with them out at Rātana,” said stalwart Cornell Mason, who is helping incumbent Whanganui flanker Jamie Hughes in his inaugural captain/coach role.

“There was opportunity. We could have won that game with a few penalties.”

“In games, the last 10-15 minutes, we tend to lose our puff a bit.

“We’re definitely going over there for points, if we want to have a shot at this competition.”

It has not been an easy adjustment for Hughes returning to his home club - having to build the squad up to the top grade standard on the run.

“He’s been a real good asset for us,” said Mason.

“It’s there for the taking, but those young boys [have] just got to have confidence.

“Hopefully, we let our backline alight. Anything’s possible.”

From halfback Kane Tamou to fullback Cody Hemi and all in between, including midfielders Mitai Hemi and Lafo Takiari, Rātana have plenty of representative level experience.

Being back in the more physically demanding Premier has also resulting in a lot of attrition - Mason is grateful they have two squads with the Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood providing a lot of injury cover.

“We’ve gone through some players - we’ve been through 35-37 players.”

Mason also tips his hat to whānau like John Ririnui and Akira Mako - City College old boys who left to seek their fortunes playing in Rotorua as part of the Bay of Plenty development programme - and have now returned home to the pā.

Draw, May 18

Tasman Tanning Premier, 2.35pm kickoffs.

Border vs Kaierau, Dallison Park; Marton vs Rātana, Marton Park; Marist vs Taihape, Spriggens Park.