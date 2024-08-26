Tripe said he had conversations with New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom and Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith about exploring a “Western Bight collaboration” in areas such as transport and logistics, the visitor sector and energy.
However, he did not see that as a precursor to full amalgamation of councils any time soon.
The Rangitīkei public had made the message that it wanted retention of local knowledge “loud and clear”.
Watson said there were a number of things councils could do better together.
“Having district plans and consenting that don’t match with [those of] your next-door neighbours, that’s a pity.
“We do need to work closer together in terms of those compliance costs.”
Regional councils, such as Horizons, focus on areas including natural resource management, biodiversity and biosecurity and regional transport services, while district councils’ responsibilities include roading, sewerage, libraries, town planning and parks.
He told the Chronicle this week that meant 14 chief executives, 14 human resources operations and 14 information technology operations.
“My background is in organisational change - finding efficiencies and better ways of doing things - and when I step back and look at how councils run, I think there are a huge amount of efficiencies that are also opportunities.
“You can only do so much in your own organisation and the real prize is around collaborating.”
Palmerston North’s Smith could not be reached for comment.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.