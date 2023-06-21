Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Future for Local Government review: What it could mean for Whanganui, Rangitīkei

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist
4 mins to read
Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / Bevan Conley.

There could be millions more in Whanganui District Council coffers if a new local government recommendation becomes legislation.

However, how councils are made up in the future is also up for discussion.

A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle