If new legislation is signed off, the council will be expected to deliver a water services plan (WSP) by July next year, with options to remain independent or amalgamate water delivery with other regions still on the table.
The Government can appoint a water services specialist if a WSP is not submitted or does not comply, with the council picking up the bill.
The council’s Three Waters transition manager, Kathryn Stewart, told the strategy and policy committee three options were being explored - going it alone, joining with Taranaki or joining with Manawatū-Whanganui.
According to her report to the committee, remaining independent would cause the average cost per connection to rise rapidly in years two to four (2025-28) of the council’s Long-Term Plan, by about $200 per connection in addition to current forecast rates. It would then stabilise.
Stewart said joining forces with other councils in Manawatū-Whanganui was “marginally cheaper” but there was no financially compelling reason to join with Taranaki.
“There are 500-plus waters-related contracts across the Manawatū-Whanganui region. A lot of those must duplicate themselves,” Stewart said. “Instinctively, it feels like there are some efficiencies to be had there.”
Tripe said there were 14 councils within two hours’ drive of Whanganui.
“I don’t think that’s sustainable. Finding ways to have a joint approach, not just with Three Waters, but how we collaborate and do things with other councils, I think, invites a conversation at this stage.
“How can we be more efficient in how we deliver our community across the board?”
Wastewater, stormwater disposal and water supply made up 33% of the average Whanganui residential rates bill for the 2023-24 financial year.
Stewart said it would be helpful for the council to have a conversation with the community early in the WSP process, potentially in late August/early September.
At this stage, the Government was not offering any financial incentives for councils to complete the work, she said.
“The Government is changing the rules about how we will do water services delivery in the future and we have got choices to make. But, they are quite tough choices.
“All of those rule changes mean it’s going to cost us more in the future.”
Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.