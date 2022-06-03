Flooding at the Aramoho rowing club about midday on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents are being advised to avoid low-lying areas in town because of high river levels.

There is flooding at the Aramoho Rowing Club, over the boardwalk next to the town bridge, and Moutoa Quay, as well as the road at Kowhai Park nearest the river, which goes under the Dublin St bridge.

According to Horizons, the water levels for the Whanganui river peaked at nearly 9.5m around 10.40pm on Thursday, and river levels at the town bridge peaked at almost 7.5m at midnight on Thursday.

Whanganui people have been alerted to avoid the wooden river walkway. Photo / Bevan Conley

Civil Defence's Tim Crowe said river levels were the highest he had seen in a while and advises people to be careful when near the river.

"The main river is going to look up and angry until at least the next high tide," he said.

Whanganui people have been alerted to avoid the wooden river walkway and road nearest the river in Kowhai park due to flooding. Photo / Bevan Conley

He warned the boardwalk in town would be submerged around midday with river levels peaking at the town bridge then, and it would also be muddy and slippery after being submerged overnight.

Whanganui District Council has also alerted people to avoid the walkway as well as the road at the bottom of Kowhai Park.

The road remains impassable to traffic.

Metservice meteorologist April Clark said central Whanganui had 10mm of rainfall between 9am Thursday and 9am Friday. Pipiriki got 20mm in that period.

Papaiti Rd had been closed about 1km past Mosquito Point because of a slip, and road crews were on site to repair the road, according to the council.

River levels compared to previous floods. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were also minor slips on the Whanganui River Rd, but it remained open.

Crowe said Civil Defence had kept in close communication with communities along the river road as the high river levels came close to breaching their stopbanks.

However while low-lying areas might be submerged today, Crowe did not expect any major flooding to occur in the Whanganui region, and river levels should slowly come back down over the next few days.

"They'll take a long time to go down, but they should all go down slowly," he said.

Metservice's Clark said Whanganui could expect a reprieve from the rain this weekend, as the low-pressure system causing the rain moved on to the east.