Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Roses, the queen of flowers and perfect for Queen's Birthday

5 minutes to read
Climbing or rambling roses can be trained along a fence, veranda or pergola. Provide strong supports and these roses will create a stunning look, Gareth Carter writes. Photo / Supplied

By
Gareth Carter

In the garden centre we associate Queen's Birthday weekend with the arrival of the first of the new season's roses. This is a happy coincidence as roses are known collectively as 'The Queen of Flowers'.

