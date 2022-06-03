Jacinda Stephens of Just Looking Whanganui. Photo / Finn Williams

Each week a member of the Whanganui community tells us what their perfect weekend in the region would be.

This week we spoke to Just Looking's Jacinda Stephens.

I've actually only recently moved to Whanganui, so I've been loving discovering new places and things to do in the city.

Going down to the markets on Saturday is always a good time, and then I like to head into the city for a spot of shopping.

I especially love having a look around the Drews Ave part of town; everything's so funky over there and I'm always keen to pop into Article for a coffee.

The cafe culture, in general, is great around Whanganui, there are so many good spots to grab a drink and a bite to eat.

Seeing the new exhibitions at the Sarjeant Gallery is always worth a shout too, they've always got something cool on display.

When I'm done with the shopping it's always good to go for a walk, and there are plenty of tracks I like to take around the city.

In particular, the Bason Botanic Gardens is great to have a stroll around, especially around springtime when the flowers are in bloom.

Another favourite walk of mine is to go around the bridges, looping between the town bridge and Dublin Street Bridge it's great to see so many people out on the river walkways.

When I'm looking for a challenge I'll head up the Durie Hill stairs to the elevator lookout as well - it's tough getting up there but the views are absolutely breathtaking, literally and figuratively.

So if you put all of those activities together, you'd end up with what I would call my perfect weekend.