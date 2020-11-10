Whanganui letters: Relief Trump days nearing end

President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the White House. Photo / AP

Relief Trump days nearing end

The Donald Trump unreality show appears to be drawing to a close, much to the relief, I can only assume, of all of sound mind. However, Trump has never been one to let facts or reality get in the way of his pursuit of personal ambition, which in his case is about self-promotion, even at the expense of America, Americans and the world.

Hence we see now his refusal to accept that America has spoken and in his pursuit of legal challenges against this overwhelming repudiation of his tenure. Throughout, Trump has systematically sought to erode trust in the election process as mandated by law in the constitution and trust in the media, attempting to incite disquiet and unrest in his likewise blind support base which regardless of facts or serious issues, devotedly adores his persona seemingly unconditionally.

Media report facts. If one of those facts is words coming from Trump that are not reality, then it has always been the role of media to report that, along with the other fact that the statement has no real basis. If there is an outcry from others regarding Trump's assertions, once published or aired, then that is unsurprising. For him to claim media bias because of all this, that also is not fact and it would behove him, if he doesn't like negative publicity, to cease making outlandish claims as any rational person would. To be honest, after observing four years of his tenure, I think that may simply be beyond him.

PAUL BABER

Aramoho

What ratepayers wanted

How disappointing it was to read in the Chronicle (October, 30) that the elected council representatives have once again decided not to act on what the majority of the ratepayers wanted. These are the people who have faithfully elected officials to make important day to day political decision for our district, yet they fail to listen.

The question was asked in a non-binding referendum whether the ratepayers wanted council to keep the elected members at 12 or reduce to 10. The results were completely clear: 8072 of the district wanted to reduce the number of councillors to 10. Only 5252 favoured the status quo. Yet at the meeting only two members voted to listen.

A whopping 10 councillors did not wish to listen to ratepayers. They would explain that reducing the number would not make any if not much money savings at all, but that is not the point which is they were elected to office for as a voice for the district to listen and act on the community needs. I ask a question not just for myself, but on behalf of the community and community groups who feel the same way and voted you all into office.

Why have some of you said in 2019 that you will fight for the ratepayer and put our best interest forward when you continue to sweep aside the majority-voiced concerns? This is not about money but for the fact of how much does one have continue to raise matters of concern before they listen? Is this something that we need to question when it comes to election 2022? [Abridged]

MATTHEW URRY

Whanganui