Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

New Whanganui MP Steph Lewis wants to set up electorate office 'as soon as possible'

2 minutes to read

Steph Lewis will deliver her maiden speech in December. Photo / File

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Newly elected Whanganui MP Steph Lewis is not sure when her electorate offices will be open for business but wants it done "as soon as possible".

Lewis said she was currently working with Parliamentary Services

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.