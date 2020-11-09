Whanganui weather set to improve after miserable start to the week

Even Plumber Dan's duck has had enough of the rain and was hiding under the City Bridge on Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

After several rainy, windy days, Whanganui's weather is forecast to improve later this week.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said 20.6mm of rain fell in Whanganui on Monday, with 1.5mm expected for Tuesday.

There will be strong southerlies and showers for much of Tuesday and Wednesday, with an overnight temperature of 11C, Best said.

"Things won't start to clear until Wednesday night but the temperature is still up there at 18C."

Temperatures would drop to 10C overnight on Wednesday, but "a nice fine day" was expected for Thursday, Best said.

"Those southerlies will have died out, and westerly breezes will develop at times. Temperatures will be up around 20C.

"If we look to the weekend, things are warming up a little bit. Friday will be generally fine, with some morning and evening cloud, northwesterlies, and a maximum of around 21C.

"Saturday and Sunday will be very similar, with partly cloudy conditions and more northwesterlies."