Whanganui Chronicle

People's champion Gary Reid remembered with scholarship award for Whanganui student

2 minutes to read

Volunteer Whanganui manager Sandra Rickey and community supporters presented Melissa Hawira with the 2020 Gary Reid Memorial Scholarship to help fund her social work degree. Photo / Liz Wylie

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui student Melissa Hawira is the 2020 recipient of the Gary Reid Memorial Scholarship for $1000.

Reid, who died in 2018 provided advice, support and advocacy to low-income workers and beneficiaries in Whanganui for more

