The Monday Q&A: Nick Gordon on slow barbecues and Whanganui's warm-heartedness

Eastbrook Four Square owner Nick Gordon has found his happy place serving the Whanganui East community. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Each Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. This week Liz Wylie talks to Eastbrook Four Square owner Nick Gordon.

What do you enjoy most about running the Eastbrook Four Square?

It's the people – being able to be in the shop and talking to people is what I enjoy most.

We have a great staff here and I love interacting with them as well as with the customers. I don't like being stuck in an office.

You worked through Covid-19 level 4 and ran a home delivery service for your local customers. How did that go and have you continued the service?

We were really stretched but we wanted to look after our customers who were vulnerable and isolated so we made that extra effort with no delivery charge. We couldn't really afford the time and costs so we haven't continued with it.

What is the best thing a customer has ever said to you?

It wasn't one specific thing and it was related to the feedback we got during and after that level 4 stage. People told us how much they appreciated our efforts and we got heaps of cards and thank-you gifts from our customers.

How long have you been running the shop and what did you do before?

We will have been here for two years in January and before that, I was a warehouse manager at a Pak'nSave in Rotorua. I have always enjoyed working in food marketing but I didn't get the customer interaction before and that is what I enjoy most.

When you are not at work, what do you like to do most?

I like to spend time with my family. My wife Jenna and I have a 3-year-old son named Marco and our daughter Rosa will be 2 in January.

Rosa was born the same week that we bought the shop. Jenna called from Tauranga to say she was in labour and I made it there just in time to see Rosa born.

When I can I really love cooking on the barbecue.

What are the things you love most about living in Whanganui and working in the Whanganui East community?

I have lived in quite a few places in the North Island as well as Dunedin when I was at uni and Whanganui is such a friendly and welcoming place.

With Covid I've really seen that in action. Our customers knew how stretched we were and they helped us out by offering to stock the shelves and help with home deliveries. It was amazing.

Where would you take visitors if they have never been to Whanganui before?

I love food and I love going to the Saturday markets so I would probably take them there.

Article Cafe has great coffee so we'd go there and probably for dinner at The Citadel. It's nice to go for a stroll around Virginia Lake and probably out to Kai Iwi Beach.

Do you have a favourite song?

My tastes are fairly eclectic and I don't really have a favourite. Get Down by Nas is a favourite rap song, and Marco and I enjoy listening to Black Dog by Led Zeppelin. We have fun listening to it while we run around the house together.

If you were not running a grocery shop, what would be your alternative career?

This one is a bit tongue in cheek but as I've said I love to barbecue and I like the idea of American style low and slow barbecue. I don't think I see it as an alternative career but I would quite like to market something like that.

Are you looking forward to Christmas?

Yes, I am – I love Christmas. It can be a bit mental with the challenge of fitting a lot of extra stock into a fairly small shop but Christmas makes people happy. I'm really looking forward to watching my kids open their presents this year and spending time with my family.