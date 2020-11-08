Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

The Monday Q&A: Nick Gordon on slow barbecues and Whanganui's warm-heartedness

4 minutes to read

Eastbrook Four Square owner Nick Gordon has found his happy place serving the Whanganui East community. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Each Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. This week Liz Wylie talks to Eastbrook Four Square owner Nick Gordon.

What do you enjoy most about running the Eastbrook Four Square?

It's

