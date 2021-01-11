Whanganui letters: Our water, shouldn't we control it?

As I understand it, Whanganui could be rolled into a regional water authority, writes Stephen Palmer. Photo / file

As I understand it, Whanganui could be rolled into a regional water authority, writes Stephen Palmer. Photo / file

No such thing as a free lunch

I am amazed to read Whanganui District Council has signed us up for the Government's Three Waters "free" money. If our mayor and councillors are looking forward to a free lunch, they will be sorely disappointed.

For years local government has lobbied central government for more freedom to run our own affairs but this move appears to be aimed at centralising control of water supply and disposal. The rationale is that irresponsible local authorities have not kept up to acceptable standards and central control will fix that. Yeah, right!

Whanganui ratepayers have invested hundreds of millions of our hard-earned dollars in an ample supply of quality water and in a state-of-the-art wastewater system. Now we are likely to be asked to subsidise communities, like Auckland, who have simply not kept up to speed in providing adequate infrastructure. Auckland discharges raw sewage into its waterways and beaches when it rains. When it doesn't rain, they run out of drinking water.

As I understand it, Whanganui could be rolled into a regional water authority.

Since its inception, Horizons Regional Council has imposed rate rises consistently above Whanganui District increases. Most of the Horizons councillors have no connection with Whanganui and, our representatives are a small minority and it's vice versa for every other regional community.

This proposal looks to me like a move towards making New Zealand into a centralised, communist state?

STEPHEN PALMER

Whanganui

Your letters

Rates discount?

Reading the article on Friday, January 8 it appears Whanganui District Council could give ratepayers' assets to the Government in exchange for income. What guarantee has the council received the money will continue?

A lot more information is required from council.

The assets have a significant dollar value and the $6 million is a very poor return unless more is to come on a regular basis - but we do not know?

One presumes rates will decrease as the value of any assets given away will no longer need to be depreciated annually, resulting in a significant reduction in council's paper expenditure.

Will the water/wastewater charges disappear from the rates demands?

I understood when an issue as significant as this was considered the council's Significance Policy would be triggered requiring extensive public consultation. It does not appear there was any on this significant decision which is surprising especially when public consultation is necessary to alter a speed sign from 100km/h to something more realistic on Pickwick Rd.

MURRAY HUGHES

Whanganui