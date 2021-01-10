Red Shed timber gets new life as part of Town Centre Regeneration

The new reclaimed Oregon timber fence is the latest project from Whanganui District Council's Town Centre Regeneration Committee. Photo / Holly Hoddinott

Oregon timber from the Red Shed at Whanganui's port has been turned into a new fence around the tram shed storage area on Taupo Quay.

"It's been nice to have had the opportunity to give this historically significant timber a new lease on life where we can all appreciate it," Town Centre Regeneration project manager Ellen Young said.

The fence also contains vintage glass insulators from power lines as decorative elements.

"The insulators are a beautiful colour and will look particularly attractive next to the river.

"They are a fitting inclusion at the tram shed site, given the tram is electrically powered, and they also reference Whanganui's wonderfully thriving glass arts scene."

Town Centre Regeneration Committee chairwoman Helen Craig said the fence was another element that would make the area more welcoming for visitors.

"The fence provides a great backdrop for the new public toilets and the new glass bus shelter, which is used by national bus travellers.

"We have a wealth of beautiful historic buildings at the entrance to our city and we have been gradually adding artistic elements around the town centre to reflect Whanganui's quirky and creative identity.

"I think all of these elements combine to make a stunning impression for people arriving in Whanganui."