Free re-purposed arts workshop for Whanganui young people

All kinds of found objects are ingeniously displayed in the Sculpture Garden at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre. Photo / Supplied

It will be trash to treasure all over again in a free arts workshop at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre this month.

Artist and teacher Esther Topfer is looking for young people aged 9 to 16 years for a week-long creative frenzy in the Harakeke Room at the centre. Topfer will be assisted by artist Ruby Fleming.

From 10am to 2.30pm on January 18 to 22 they will be busy revamping the centre's sculpture garden.

With some colourful wall murals, it helped Whanganui win a Keep New Zealand Beautiful award in 2019.

A large metal sculpture is to be added there.

There's a new project as well. Whanganui artist Cecelia Kumeroa has made a picture of Whanganui on the centre wall. The workshop will create a mural of Papatūānuku, the Māori earth mother, to go on one side. Ranginui is be added later on the other side.

The workshop is limited to 20 young people. It has been funded by a grant from Creative Communities Whanganui, a partnership between Whanganui District Council and Creative New Zealand.

To book, ring Esther Topfer on 022 5234 987. The participants will need to bring their lunches, but everything else will be provided.