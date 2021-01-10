Diving into summer! Whanganui East Pools open as weather turns it on

Brother Tapa getting some air off Whanganui East pools iconic diving board. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Summer is heating up with Whanganui bathed in near perfect weather over the weekend.

Many made the most of it by heading to Whanganui East to cool off. The Whanganui East Pool opened for the summer on Saturday, with more than 100 people going through over the weekend.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said Whanganui peaked at 21C on both Saturday and Sunday, with a slight westerly keeping that temperature from getting any higher.

Among those who visited the pools were Kalebis Martin and Brother Tapa, making use of the pool's diving board.

Both were enjoying the school holidays and loved using the diving board.

"It's always fun coming here," Brother said.

Whanganui East Pools are open from 11am to 6pm during the week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Pyselman said temperatures in Whanganui are set to rise during the week, with Monday looking like it will be at 24C and rising again to 25C on Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

Whanganui East Pools are open on Monday–Thursday from 11am–6pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am–5pm in the school holidays and 3pm-6pm when schools resume.