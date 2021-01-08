5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Time to make a splash

SWIM

Time to make a splash - the Whanganui East outdoor pool complex opens for the summer season today. There's a 33m pool, learners' pool, hydroslide, diving board, barbecue, picnic/lawn areas and nice shaded areas to enjoy.

OPERA

There's no need to book for this one.

Hear our rising opera stars and acclaimed tutors in action at the New Zealand Opera School's chapel service "In Praise of Music" at Collegiate School Chapel at 11.30am on Sunday. It's one of many Whanganui Opera Week events and there's no need to book for this one.

GAME

Five Crowns - a rummy-style card game

If you're still looking for something to spend those Christmas vouchers on, you could do worse than Five Crowns — a rummy-style card game with five suits. Warning: It can get very competitive.

PODCAST

Check out the best of the best at www.iheart.com/podcast-awards.

Looking for a new podcast for the summer roadtrip? Check out the best of the best at www.iheart.com/podcast-awards, a list of finalists for this month's awards. They're broken down into categories like crime, food, history etc. Nominees include Stuff You Should Know, Nice White Parents and Reply All.

ALBUM

The Kiwi reggae-funk act have ballooned in popularity

What better soundtrack to summer than L.A.B.'s latest album L.A.B. IV? The Kiwi reggae-funk act have ballooned in popularity and are amazing on stage. For now, treat your ears.