A sign on one of the entrances to Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Hospital is currently locked down after a bomb scare about 3pm.

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson said the hospital had enacted full lockdown procedures, and staff were in consultation with police to assess the level of risk.

"At the moment, there is no movement in or out of the hospital campus," Simpson said.

Whanganui Hospital has enacted a lockdown after a bomb threat. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui man Peter Maskery said he had an appointment this afternoon and a nurse rang to cancel.

She told him "nobody was allowed in and nobody was allowed out of the hospital".

A Whanganui Chronicle photographer on the scene said there were no police cars visible in the area, but it was clear people couldn't get into the hospital building because the doors were not opening.

More to come.