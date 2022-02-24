Daily testing numbers remain in the hundreds at the Whanganui Hospital CBAC. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health announced an additional 17 cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui DHB region on Thursday.

The total number of active cases was 76.

The ministry broke down the location of Thursday's cases by PCR test results and RAT (rapid antigen test) results.

Whanganui had 13 via PCR and four via RAT.

Nationally, there were 6137 new community cases, with 205 in hospital. Two people were in intensive care.

There had been one Covid-19-related death.

In total, there were 27,611 active community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there were 154 PCR Covid-19 tests administered at the Whanganui Hospital CBAC on Tuesday and 174 on Wednesday.

The ministry says its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.