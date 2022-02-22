Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Russell Bell: Dialling back Covid fear for a more balanced approach

3 minutes to read
Several hospitality businesses are reporting a downturn in trade as Omicron arrives in the community. Photo / 123RF

Several hospitality businesses are reporting a downturn in trade as Omicron arrives in the community. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui Chronicle

Opinion

With a case of Covid-19 being confirmed at Whanganui High School I saw first-hand the manifestation of what almost two years of having this virus front and centre does to a community.

Fear. And

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.