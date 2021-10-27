Whanganui holidaymaker wins $1 million with Lotto

The ticket was bought at the Victoria Ave Countdown - as a bonus ticket - and the draw which it won First Division happened last Saturday night. Photo / File

The ticket was bought at the Victoria Ave Countdown - as a bonus ticket - and the draw which it won First Division happened last Saturday night. Photo / File

A woman who was on holiday in Whanganui during the Labour weekend has claimed her $1million Lotto prize.

The ticket was bought at the Victoria Ave Countdown - as a bonus ticket - and the draw , of which it won the First Division prize, happened last Saturday night.

"I was staying at a campsite all Labour weekend and the cell-phone coverage was pretty patchy," the woman, who said she wanted to remain anonymous, said.

"But I got some reception on Sunday and happened to see a news headline saying that someone had won Lotto in Whanganui. I did wonder if it could possibly be me, but didn't seriously think it would be," the woman said.

Over dinner that night, the woman pulled out her bonus ticket and gave it to her husband to check while he had a bit of phone reception.

"He scanned my ticket using the Lotto NZ App, and said 'Major Prize winner' appeared on screen the screen. I didn't want to get too ahead of myself, so I said to him, 'Hang on a second – read me the numbers and I'll check the ticket manually just to be sure'," she said.

After her husband wrote the winning numbers down on a piece of paper, the woman soon had it confirmed she had a winner.

"Seeing the numbers all lined up in a row was such a surreal feeling. My husband and I were in complete disbelief," the woman said.

She went back to the supermarket with her ticket to claim the prize.

She said she and her husband are looking forward to paying off their mortgage and having some money left over to enjoy.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in Whanganui for the draw on Saturday 23 October.