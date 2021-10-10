Whanganui MyLotto player strikes gold with $250,000 windfall

Photo / Michael Bradley

A Whanganui MyLotto player is $250,000 richer after sharing Lotto's First Division with three others in Saturday night's draw.

The remaining winning tickets were sold at Westown Lotto in New Plymouth and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Otago.

The win joins a list of other windfalls in Whanganui over recent weeks.

A player from the Manawatū-Whanganui region won $20,000 in last Wednesday's draw.

The ticket, purchased online via MyLotto by a player in the region, scooped a share of the second division prize alongside 17 other players from across the country.

Late last month two Whanganui players took home a share of the second division prize, walking away with $18,059 each.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night.

The jackpot will be $30 million.