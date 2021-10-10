Whanganui Weather: Remaining patchy for second week of school holidays

There will be rain and wind around for the start of the week. File photo / Bevan Conley

There will be rain and wind around for the start of the week. File photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The second week of the school holidays will bring a mixed bag of weather, with a strong wind watch in place for 11pm on Monday.

That's according to MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker, who said Whanganui would be hit by north to northwest winds at the start of the working week.

"We've got a pretty significant band of rain going past on Monday and Tuesday.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better."

Monday would bring cloud and evening showers, and it would be raining for the majority of Tuesday, Bakker said.

"There'll be a few leftover showers on Wednesday that will be clearing off.

"Weather won't be amazing, but it will be reasonably good for Thursday and Friday."

Bakker said the maximum daytime temperature for Monday would be 19C, with Tuesday to Friday staying around 16 and 17C.

Saturday is expected to reach 19C.

"Overnight it'll be 11C on Monday, 8(C) for Tuesday and Wednesday, then it starts getting cold overnight on Thursday," Bakker said.

"You're looking at 5C."

Thursday and Friday would bring much clearer skies, before patchy weather returned for the weekend, Bakker said.

"It's that classic changeable spring weather."