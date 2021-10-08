Whanganui DHB launches new vaccine waka to visit hard-to-reach communities

The Whanganui DHB is now operating the Waka Hauora, or Health Bus - donated by the Bartley Foundation - to vaccinate harder-to-reach areas. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui DHB is preparing for a bump in Covid-19 vaccinations, as those vaccinated during the level 4 blitz approach their second-dose appointments.

The Chronicle was at the DHB's main vaccination facility Te Rito on Friday, where a number of Whanganui residents had taken up the offer of a walk-in vaccination.

Kantar Sharma, Te Rito's clinical nurse manager, said they had been busy over previous days.

"We went up at the start of lockdown, went down for a few weeks and now we're on the up again as people come in for their second jab and for some, their first."

According to the DHB, 1294 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were delivered on Thursday - the second-highest daily total for the DHB since the beginning of the rollout.

Also contributing to a jump in vaccinations this week was the Waka Hauora - a newly established "health bus" lent to the DHB by the Robert Bartley Foundation.

The foundation acquired the former library bus from Whanganui District Council and fitted it out as a multi-purpose mobile clinic to be used to cover harder-to-reach areas.

The bus was outside Whanganui's Trafalgar Square shopping centre on Thursday.

The next day it was near the Abbot St shops in Gonville. The bus is set to remain in Gonville for most of next week - parked near the entrance to Gonville Health.

On Friday Whanganui MP Steph Lewis received her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Lewis said it was a painless task.

"It's just a little scratch really."

Vaccinations continue over the weekend, with a number of walk-in clinics available around the city.