Driver spoken to by Police after car rolls in Central Whanganui

Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Emergency services were called after a car rolled in central Whanganui.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the incident just before 9pm on Friday night on Peat St.

A police spokeswoman said they had been informed that a car had been doing burnouts, or "driving with a sustained loss of traction".

"The vehicle had rolled, but then it was righted, possible by people at the scene," she said.

"There were a number of other people standing around as well.

"Nobody was injured."

Those bystanders had "scarpered" by the time police arrived.

"The driver of the vehicle that rolled has been spoken to by police.

"We won't be taking any further action at this point."