Is it you? Lotto player scoops $20,000 win

A Whanganui/Manawatu Lotto player who purchased their ticket online won $20,000 on Wednesday night. Photo / NZME

A Whanganui/Manawatu Lotto player who purchased their ticket online won $20,000 on Wednesday night. Photo / NZME

A lucky Lotto player from the Manawatū-Whanganui region has won $20,000 in Wednesday's draw.

The ticket, purchased online via MyLotto by a player in the region, scooped a share of the second division prize alongside 17 other players from across the country.

Each of the winners took home $20,722.

The win joins a list of other windfalls seen in Whanganui over recent weeks.

At last Saturday's draw, two Whanganui players took home a share of the second division prize, walking away with $18,059 each.

Last month, a Whanganui player won a quarter of a million dollars after winning Lotto first division alongside three others, while another player took home $300,000 after winning Strike 4.

Earlier in July, a Bulls man took home $100,000 after his Instant Kiwi scratch ticket pulled in the top prize.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said shortly after his win that he originally thought he'd scooped up just $10,000.

"After staring at the ticket for a few seconds we both saw that there were more zeros than we first thought and that's when I realised I'd actually won $100,000."

The $23 million Powerball prize was not struck on Wednesday, jackpotting to a total of $26 million for Saturday's draw.