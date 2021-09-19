Check your numbers: Two Lotto tickets bought in Whanganui win big

Two Lotto players who bought tickets in Whanganui in the past week have won prizes of $300,000 and $250,000. Photo / NZME

Two Lotto players who bought tickets in Whanganui in the past week have won prizes of $300,000 and $250,000. Photo / NZME

Two winning Lotto tickets sold in Whanganui in the past week have scored a total of $550,000.

One lucky Strike player won $300,000 with Strike Four in last Wednesday's draw. Their ticket was sold at Whanganui Pak'n Save.

Another player will receive $250,000 after winning Saturday's Lotto first division alongside three other players.

The winning local ticket was sold at New World Whanganui, while two other winners were sold on MyLotto to players in Auckland, and the fourth winning ticket going to a Christchurch player.

This week's wins follow a run of Lotto luck around the region in recent months.

In July, a ticket purchased at Countdown on Victoria Ave scooped an $18,064 windfall after winning second division alongside 18 other players.

In nearby Bulls, an Instant Kiwi player won $100,000 in July.

In April, a Whanganui player took home $330,000 after winning second division. The player purchased their ticket online.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday, and has rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $14 million.